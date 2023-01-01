Thai fried rice in Carrboro
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|L1. Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, garlic, onion, tomato, and scallion in house special sauce.
|F4. Thai-American Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai-American fried rice is a fusion food that mixed Thai fried rice dish with "American" side ingredients. Stir fried jasmine rice with green peas, raisins , carrot, scallions, garlic and onion in our special sauce served with hotdogs , fried egg and fried chicken wing.
