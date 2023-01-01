Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve thai tea

Thai Station Restaurant image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Green Tea$3.00
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
More about Cham Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Tom Yum Soup

Risotto

Chili

Cake

Pad Thai

Noodle Soup

Noodle Salad

Grits

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston