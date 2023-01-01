Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai tea in
Carrboro
/
Carrboro
/
Thai Tea
Carrboro restaurants that serve thai tea
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
Avg 4.1
(11 reviews)
Thai Ice Tea
$4.00
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Cham Thai
370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Green Tea
$3.00
Thai Iced Tea
$3.00
More about Cham Thai
