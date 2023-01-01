Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Thai Station Restaurant image

 

Thai Station Restaurant

201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NS3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup*$15.00
Hot and sour soup with rice noodle ground pork, shrimps, fish ball, lime juice, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts.
*Sauce contain shrimps product.
S1. Tom Yum Soup*$0.00
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper. (Mild)
*Sauce contains shrimp product.

More about Thai Station Restaurant
Main pic

 

Cham Thai

370 E. Main St. Ste 190, Carrboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup Cup$5.00
Hot and sour soup with lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, tomato, basil leaves, scallion, coriander and mushrooms
More about Cham Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Chicken Tenders

Braised Short Ribs

Tamales

Risotto

Pecan Pies

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

Cake

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston