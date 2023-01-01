Tom yum soup in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve tom yum soup
More about Thai Station Restaurant
Thai Station Restaurant
201 E Main St, Ste C., Carrboro
|NS3. Tom Yum Noodle Soup*
|$15.00
Hot and sour soup with rice noodle ground pork, shrimps, fish ball, lime juice, roasted chili flakes, lime juice, and roasted peanuts.
*Sauce contain shrimps product.
|S1. Tom Yum Soup*
|$0.00
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, lemon grass, kaffir leaf, tomato, scallion, cilantro, lime juice and hot pepper. (Mild)
*Sauce contains shrimp product.