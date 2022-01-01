Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Carrboro

Go
Carrboro restaurants
Toast

Carrboro restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Venable Bistro

200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Iceberg Wedge Salad$12.00
Quartered head of iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, radish and fried shallots, with house-made creamy black peppercorn dressing
More about Venable Bistro
Wedge Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Acme Food & Beverage Company

110 E Main St, Carrboro

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$9.00
(GF) smoked blue cheese, candied bacon, olives, roasted red peppers, buttermilk dressing
More about Acme Food & Beverage Company
Mosaic Café & Bistro image

 

Mosaic Bistro

203 West Weaver Street, Carrboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charred Radicchio Wedge Salad$11.00
smoked local lardons, crumbled roquefort, candied pecans, and creamy herb dressing (AV/GF)
More about Mosaic Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrboro

Pies

Cobb Salad

Garlic Knots

French Fries

Cake

Risotto

Tacos

Tiramisu

Map

More near Carrboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston