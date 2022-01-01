Wedge salad in Carrboro
Carrboro restaurants that serve wedge salad
Venable Bistro
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18, Carrboro
|*Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Quartered head of iceberg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, radish and fried shallots, with house-made creamy black peppercorn dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Acme Food & Beverage Company
110 E Main St, Carrboro
|Wedge Salad
|$9.00
(GF) smoked blue cheese, candied bacon, olives, roasted red peppers, buttermilk dressing