Carrboro Pizza Oven
Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8
Carrboro NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grata Cafe
A quaint and inviting Cafe serving fresh made dishes with an Italian twist.
Thai Station Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Tesoro
Vibrant and cozy neighborhood pasta restaurant.