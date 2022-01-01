Go
Carrboro Pizza Oven

Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8 • $

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

THE ELIOT
two types of pepperoni and double pepperoni, red sauce
GREEK$8.00
salad greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, olives, feta, greek dressing
14" NEW YORK STYLE$12.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
THE FLORENTINE
fresh spinach, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, garlic cream sauce
**SAUCE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE**
12" NEW YORK STYLE$10.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
LARGE DETROIT STYLE$15.00
This latest addition to our menu has already become our customers’ favorite. For the uninitiated, what makes Detroit-style pizza special, is that it is baked in a deep pan and the cheese goes to the edge.
16" NEW YORK STYLE$14.00
New York-style pizza is pizza made with a characteristically large hand-tossed thin crust, often sold in wide slices to go. The crust is thick and crisp only along its edge, yet soft, thin, and pliable enough beneath its toppings to be folded in half to eat.
SMALL DETROIT STYLE$10.00
This latest addition to our menu has already become our customers' favorite. For the uninitiated, what makes Detroit-style pizza special, is that it is baked in a deep pan and the cheese goes to the edge.
TEAR & SHARE GARLIC KNOTS$4.00
six knots, garlic butter, tomato sauce, add ranch dressing $1
CHEESY BREADSTICKS$7.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic butter
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8

Carrboro NC

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

