Carrburritos RTP

Come in and enjoy!

900 Park Offices Drive

Popular Items

Regular Burrito$10.25
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
Nachos with Filling$12.50
House made corn and flour chips with creamy, melted Monterey Jack cheese, beans, your choice of filling, sour cream, jalapeños, and salsa fresca.
Quesadilla with Filling$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce/red cabbage, tomato, and sour cream, and your choice of salsas.
2 Tacos$8.00
Your choice of fillings in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese. Served with a side of chips and your choice of salsa.
Side Queso$4.00
A large scoop of our fresh house made queso
Chips and...$4.75
A basket of fresh corn and flour chips with your choice of salsa, guacamole, queso, or queso frijoles.
Mejor Burrito$11.50
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips and your choice of salsas.
Side of Guacamole - 2 oz$2.00
Shrimp Burrito$14.50
A burrito with grilled-to-order shrimp, Sour cream, lettuce/red cabbage, tomatoes.
, Rice, and your choice of beans. Served with a side of chips.
Baby Burrito with Filling$6.25
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and your choice of filling. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips. (Specify in the notes if you would like rice as well - or instead) These are little, so we can't fit more than 4 ingredients inside!
Location

900 Park Offices Drive

RTP NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
