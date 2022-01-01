Go
Carrburritos Taqueria image
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Carrburritos Taqueria

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

711 West Rosemary St.

Carrboro, NC 27510

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Mexican Rice$1.75
Guacamole & Chips$8.50
Fresh made guacamole (twice a day!) with a basket of corn and flour chips.
Plain Burrito$7.15
A burrito with just beans, cheese, and rice. (Salsa optional.) Served with chips.
Tostada w/ Filling$9.75
Like a salad - a crispy corn tortilla piled high with a lettuce, beans, cheese, tomatoes, a filling of your choice, salsa, and topped with sour cream and a few chips.
Tacos w/ Filling$8.00
Any filling in two tortillas with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream or cheese.
Queso & Chips$6.75
Fresh house made queso served with a basket of corn and flour chips.
Quesadilla w/ Filling$10.25
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Mejor Burrito$11.50
A burrito with guacamole, sour cream, beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
Regular Burrito$9.75
A burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, salsa fresca, and your choice of filling. Served with chips.
Baby Burrito with Filling$5.50
A small burrito with beans, cheese, and your choice of filling. For a small person or a small snack! Served with chips. (Specify in the notes if you would like rice as well - or instead) These are little, so we can't fit more than 4 ingredients inside!
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

711 West Rosemary St., Carrboro NC 27510

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Vecino Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Vecino Brewing Co. Taproom & Kitchen offers and eclectic mix of our Chef's take on various pub classics. There is a little something for everyone!

Carrboro Pizza Oven

No reviews yet

Serving four authentic styles of pizza since 2013! Authentic Detroit Style Pizza, NY Style, Grandma, and Gluten-Friendly pizzas prepared fresh daily.

Acme Food & Beverage Company

No reviews yet

Acme Food & Beverage Company has been serving damn good Southern American cuisine, signature cocktails, fine wines, and craft beers in the heart of historic downtown Carrboro. Chef/Owner Kevin Callaghan draws inspiration from the seasonal rhythms and flavors of his childhood and uses fresh local ingredients to create Southern American dishes in a fine dining setting.

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Carrburritos Taqueria

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston