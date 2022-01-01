Go
Carriage House Inn Restaurant & Catering

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

200 S Seton Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1213 reviews)

Popular Items

BEER BATTERED FISH SANDWICH$15.00
LIGHT BEER BATTER | TOASTED POTATO ROLL | BIBB LETTUCE | DILL PICKLES | HOUSE-MADE TARTAR SAUCE | FLAKY COD FISH
HORSE & CARRIAGE$12.00
MIXED GREENS | MUSHROOMS | PICKLED EGG | FRESH FRUIT | ASSORTED CHEESE PEPPERS | CARROTS | TOMATOES ONIONS | CUCUMBERS | CHOICE OF DRESSING
KID CHEESEBURGER$8.00
ALL BEEF PATTY | AMERICAN CHEESE | TOASTED POTATO ROLL | CHOICE OF SIDE | CHOICE OF DRINK
CHICKEN CRISPIES$8.00
HAND-BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS | BUTTERMILK BATH | LIQUID GOLD
BURGER SPECIALS$10.00
WEEKLY CHEF INSPIRED BURGER FEATURES.
CARRIAGE HOUSE CLUB$15.00
HOUSE ROASTED TURKEY | CARVING HAM | BIBB LETTUCE | TOMATO | MUENSTER CHEESE | THICK CUT BACON
MAYO
JIM'S JUMBO BURGER$15.00
BRIOCHE BUN | 8 OZ ALL BEEF PATTY BACON | AMERICAN CHEESE | THOUSAND ISLAND | LETTUCE | TOMATO | DILL PICKLES | RED ONIONS | FRENCH FRIES
REUBEN$16.00
TOASTED SEEDED RYE | SWISS CHEESE | THOUSAND ISLAND | BROWN SUGAR SAUERKRAUT | ALE BRAISED CORN BEEF
TALLY-HO WEDGE$12.00
ROMAINE HEART | HARD BOILED EGG | BLUE CHEESE | BACON | TOMATO | RED ONION | HOMEMADE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
CHESAPEAKE CRAB DIP$16.00
CRAB | SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE | BAKED CROSTINIS | LUMP CRAB |
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

200 S Seton Ave

EMMITSBURG MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
