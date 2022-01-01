Go
Toast

Carrie's Coffee etc

Carrie's Coffee etc is located INSIDE the lobby of The American Center Building. We offer sandwiches, drinks, snack foods & sundry items to go. Hope to see you soon!

3102 West End Ave #130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gourmet Chips$1.83
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Regular Chips$1.28
Reg. Chips$1.28
Omelette 3eggs$7.95
Cookie$1.95
Gourmet Chips$1.83
Half Sandwich$5.49
Soda$2.05
See full menu

Location

3102 West End Ave #130

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston