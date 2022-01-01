Go
Carrigan's Beer Garden

Come in and enjoy!

2910 6TH AVE S • $$

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Brät(Brot)wurst$10.95
cheddar-jalapeno bratwurst, kraut, house mustard, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
Loaded Totchos$10.95
golden tater tots, beer cheese sauce, greek dog sauce, red onion, shaved jalapeño
*contains beef
Extra Sauces
Birminghamburger$15.95
whitesell farms wagyu, beer cheese, bacon, arugula, pickled onion, garlic aioli, Hinkel's burger bun, tots w/ choice of house dipping sauce
Brät Pups & Beer Cheese$13.95
six bratwurst mini corndogs with beer cheese dip
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Springer Mountain hot fried chicken strips, garlic chile paste, pickles, Hinkel's bread roll, served with side of garlic ginger slaw and tots with your choice of house dipping sauce
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$10.95
bavarian pretzel, beer cheese dip
House Smoked Buffalo Wings$12.95
8 house smoked wings tossed in choice of gochujang buffalo with hipster ranch drizzle or garlic lemon-pepper parmesan with chives
Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
kale and romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton, nori dressing
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2910 6TH AVE S

BIRMINGHAM AL

Sunday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

