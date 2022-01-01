Go
Carrigan's Public House

Food. Cocktails. Beer.

2400 Montevallo Rd

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
chopped romaine & kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
Hand-Cut Fries w/ House Sauces$7.95
A bowl of our hand-cut fries, perfectly salted, with a selection of house sauces
The Double Burger$16.95
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of side item
Carrigan's Corn Dog$14.95
street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija cheese, cilantro, your choice of a side item
Bang Bang Quesadilla$14.95
Bang Bang quesadilla, comes with your choice of shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with Asian style slaw, siracha aioli & cotija cheese, Cilantro, hot sauce drizzle, and limes
Location

2400 Montevallo Rd

Mountain Brook AL

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

