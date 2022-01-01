Go
Toast

Carrigan's Public House

Come in and enjoy!

2430 MORRIS AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pub Loaded Fries$13.45
braised chili, smoked gouda, hipster ranch, topped with thinly sliced fresh jalapeños
Veggie BEYOND Burger$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
Carrigan's Wings (for a limited time*)$16.95
8 wings with your choice of either house bbq, spicy honey mustard or Richard's Hot Sauce
Hand-Cut Fries w/ House Sauces$7.95
A bowl of our hand-cut fries, perfectly salted, with a selection of house sauces
Kale Caesar Salad$10.95
chopped romaine and kale, house nori dressing, torn croutons, shaved parmesan
Falafel Gyro$11.95
fried falafel, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, pickled veggies, and wrapped in pita
Carrigan's Corn Dog$15.45
street-style, hipster ranch, guajillo ketchup, cotija cheese, cilantro, your choice of a side item
The Double Burger$16.45
cheddar or ghost pepper jack cheese, sticky onions, lettuce, tomato, wickles, garlic aioli, your choice of a side item
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food borne illness*
See full menu

Location

2430 MORRIS AVENUE

Birmingham AL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOCCA Ristorante

No reviews yet

Welcome to BOCCA Ristorante is located in the downtown historic loft district on 2nd Avenue North. Serving fresh pastas, steaks and seafood. We are offering a limited menu for online ordering and curbside/take-out.

Le Fresca

No reviews yet

Northern Italian in Downtown Birmingham!

The Collins Bar

No reviews yet

Tell us what you like, we will take it from there. Here at The Collins Bar there is no cocktail menu. Instead you tell us a little about things your normally enjoy and we will build you a delicious drink. Remember, Trust Your Bartender.

Paper Doll

No reviews yet

Sophisticated craft cocktail bar in Birmingham's historic loft entertainment district.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston