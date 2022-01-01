Carroll's Kitchen
More than just a meal. Carroll’s Kitchen is a nonprofit social enterprise restaurant serving grab-and-go breakfast & lunch, and creating healthy employment for women overcoming crisis. Come eat with us and help inspire a world of second chances.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
19 E Martin St. • $
Location
19 E Martin St.
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
