Go
Toast

Carroll's Kitchen

More than just a meal. Carroll’s Kitchen is a nonprofit social enterprise restaurant serving grab-and-go breakfast & lunch, and creating healthy employment for women overcoming crisis. Come eat with us and help inspire a world of second chances.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

19 E Martin St. • $

Avg 4.7 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado BLT$12.00
bacon or seitan bacon, mayo or soy mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado (vegan)
Brown Butter Rice Krispies$3.00
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
Turkey Avocado$14.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
Kale Salad$5.00
torn kale, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, red cabbage, tahini dressing (vegan).
Half Sandwich$6.00
choose from any of our sandwiches and add on a side for $1.00
Turkey Brie$13.00
turkey, brie, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and honey maple mayo served grilled on panini bread
Sandwich & Soup Combo$11.00
choose from any of our sandwiches and soups to make a half sandwich/soup combo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, with ranch or blue cheese
Carroll’s Caesar Salad$6.50
romaine, parmesan, house garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, house caesar dressing.
Chicken Pesto Wrap$13.00
grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Business Services
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

19 E Martin St.

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Young Hearts Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy authentic modern Italian territorial cuisine!

MOFU Shoppe

No reviews yet

Nestled in the historic City Market neighborhood of downtown Raleigh, MOFU Shoppe brings you the flavors of Asia with the comfort of southern hospitality. Born out of the Food Network award winning Pho Nomenal Dumpling Truck, we've come a long way and can't wait to see you in soon.

Bida Manda

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston