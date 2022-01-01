Carrollton restaurants you'll love
Plates on the Square & Uncorked
301 Adamson Square, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$9.00
herb goat cheese, cucumber & corn salsa, balsamic vinaigrette
|Hibachi Dinner
|$19.00
sautéed vegetables, fried rice, teriyaki, yum yum
|Cedar Salmon
|$22.50
apricot-soy glaze, cream cheese grits, fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & goat cheese
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
1435 SOUTH HWY 27, CARROLLTON
|Popular items
|$9 Gyro Monday Special
|$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
|Big Greek Gyro
|$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
|Gyro Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce