Carrollton restaurants you'll love

Carrollton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Carrollton

Must-try Carrollton restaurants

Plates on the Square & Uncorked image

 

Plates on the Square & Uncorked

301 Adamson Square, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
herb goat cheese, cucumber & corn salsa, balsamic vinaigrette
Hibachi Dinner$19.00
sautéed vegetables, fried rice, teriyaki, yum yum
Cedar Salmon$22.50
apricot-soy glaze, cream cheese grits, fried Brussels sprouts with bacon & goat cheese
More about Plates on the Square & Uncorked
BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

1435 SOUTH HWY 27, CARROLLTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$9 Gyro Monday Special$9.00
Gyro Monday Special. Comes with 1 side
Big Greek Gyro$12.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Consumer pic

 

Heaven In Your Home

106 Adamson Square, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Heaven In Your Home
Main pic

 

Chips Burger Bar

301 ADAMSON SQ, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chips Burger Bar
Rosie's Cafe image

 

Rosie's Cafe

819 Bankhead Highway, Carrollton

No reviews yet
More about Rosie's Cafe
