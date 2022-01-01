Carrollton restaurants you'll love
Carrollton's top cuisines
Must-try Carrollton restaurants
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Too Thai Street Eats
2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton
|Popular items
|F2-Basil Fried Rice
|$11.99
|L1-Tum Thai
|$8.99
|N3-Pad Kee Mow
|$11.99
More about Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal
2625 Old Denton Rd Suite #342, Carrollton
|Popular items
|M7. Bo Ssam JungShik 보쌈정식
|$17.99
"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with BoSsam(Steamed Pork Belly meat) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.
|BoSsam Moo 보쌈무
|$2.00
Radish Kimchi.
|S2. Bo Ssam (M) - 보쌈 (M)
|$32.99
BoSsam (보쌈) : a Korean dish consisting of steamed pork and kimchi, which is eaten with various sorts of sauce and vegetables.
More about La Salsa Verde
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|SURTIDA
|$1.79
|SUADERO
|$1.89
More about Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton
1855 E Rosemeade, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
|2 Meat Combo (8oz)
|$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
|Trail Boss Family Pack(Feeds 10-12)
|$75.99
Includes 3 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 4 pints of sides & 12 buns or Texas Toast.
More about Awake - Carrollton
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Awake - Carrollton
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Patriot Waffle Combo
|$10.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar served with eggs cooked to order and your choice of meat.
|Awake Omelette
|$10.99
Sausage, smoked ham, hard-smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, tomatoes and cremini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs.
|Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette
|$10.49
Fresh spinach, hardwood-smoked bacon, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise.
More about Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX
Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX
2625 Old Denton Rd. #555, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Black Sugar Boba Milk with Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Black Sugar flavored Boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
|Black Sugar Milk
|$5.25
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk
|Black Sugar Pearl Milk with Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Black Sugar flavored tiny boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|Popular items
|POLLO MILANESA
|$18.00
PAN SEARED BREADED CHICKEN, COVERED WITH PIPIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO AND FENNEL AVOCADO SALAD.
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$16.00
MARINATED PORK, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, AND SAUTEED ONIONS.
|TACO CHEESY BIRRIA
|$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Choice of protien. Salad is served in a housemade crispy tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and black beans, with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
|Lunch Fajitas
|$13.00
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
|Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
More about Tiger Sugar Carrollton
Tiger Sugar Carrollton
2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Black Sugar Milk
|$5.50
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk
|Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
|Black Sugar Coffee Jelly with Cream Mousse
|$5.75
More about Rainbow Fountain & Grill
Rainbow Fountain & Grill
1107 South Broadway, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$8.85
diced turkey and ham, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, egg, and croutons
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
made with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
|Veggie Quesadillas
|$7.50
Two 8 inch tortillas folded in half and filled with cheddar cheese, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes and served with sides of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa
More about Twisted Root
Twisted Root
1111 S Main St, Carrollton
|Popular items
|LotsAShroom
|$9.00
Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese
|ORG Twisted Cheese Fries
|$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
|The Western
|$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
More about Palio's Pizza - Firewheel
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel
615 Town Square Blvd Graland 75044, Garland