Carrollton restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Carrollton

Must-try Carrollton restaurants

Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
F2-Basil Fried Rice$11.99
L1-Tum Thai$8.99
N3-Pad Kee Mow$11.99
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal image

 

Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal

2625 Old Denton Rd Suite #342, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
M7. Bo Ssam JungShik 보쌈정식$17.99
"JungShik" means a Full Meal for one person. This one comes with BoSsam(Steamed Pork Belly meat) as a main dish and a small DwenJang(Soybean paste) JjiGye as a soup. Also comes with a bowl of rice and several side dishes.
BoSsam Moo 보쌈무$2.00
Radish Kimchi.
S2. Bo Ssam (M) - 보쌈 (M)$32.99
BoSsam (보쌈) : a Korean dish consisting of steamed pork and kimchi, which is eaten with various sorts of sauce and vegetables.
More about Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
SURTIDA$1.79
SUADERO$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton

1855 E Rosemeade, Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Plate$11.95
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
2 Meat Combo (8oz)$17.25
Served with 2 sides or a baked potato and Texas Toast
Trail Boss Family Pack(Feeds 10-12)$75.99
Includes 3 lbs of meat, BBQ Sauce, 4 pints of sides & 12 buns or Texas Toast.
More about Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton
Awake - Carrollton image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Awake - Carrollton

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton

Avg 4.3 (1575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Patriot Waffle Combo$10.99
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar served with eggs cooked to order and your choice of meat.
Awake Omelette$10.99
Sausage, smoked ham, hard-smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, tomatoes and cremini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs.
Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette$10.49
Fresh spinach, hardwood-smoked bacon, house-roasted cremini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise.
More about Awake - Carrollton
Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX image

 

Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX

2625 Old Denton Rd. #555, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Sugar Boba Milk with Cream Mousse$5.25
Black Sugar flavored Boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
Black Sugar Milk$5.25
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk
Black Sugar Pearl Milk with Cream Mousse$5.25
Black Sugar flavored tiny boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
More about Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX
Merkado Cocina Franca image

 

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO MILANESA$18.00
PAN SEARED BREADED CHICKEN, COVERED WITH PIPIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO AND FENNEL AVOCADO SALAD.
TACO AL PASTOR$16.00
MARINATED PORK, ROASTED PINEAPPLE, AND SAUTEED ONIONS.
TACO CHEESY BIRRIA$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$12.00
Choice of protien. Salad is served in a housemade crispy tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and black beans, with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
Lunch Fajitas$13.00
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
Tortilla Soup$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Tiger Sugar Carrollton image

 

Tiger Sugar Carrollton

2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Sugar Milk$5.50
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk
Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse$5.50
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
Black Sugar Coffee Jelly with Cream Mousse$5.75
More about Tiger Sugar Carrollton
Los Jalapenos image

 

Los Jalapenos

3615 N JOSEY LN, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Los Jalapenos
0201 - TX-Carrollton image

 

0201 - TX-Carrollton

2540 Old Denton Road, Unit 106, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0201 - TX-Carrollton
Restaurant banner

 

Rainbow Fountain & Grill

1107 South Broadway, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chef Salad$8.85
diced turkey and ham, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, egg, and croutons
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
made with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
Veggie Quesadillas$7.50
Two 8 inch tortillas folded in half and filled with cheddar cheese, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes and served with sides of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa
More about Rainbow Fountain & Grill
Twisted Root image

 

Twisted Root

1111 S Main St, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LotsAShroom$9.00
Garlic baby porabello mushrooms, Swiss cheese
ORG Twisted Cheese Fries$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
The Western$9.50
Pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, fried onion strings, pickled jalapenos
More about Twisted Root
Palio's Pizza - Firewheel image

 

Palio's Pizza - Firewheel

615 Town Square Blvd Graland 75044, Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Palio's Pizza - Firewheel

