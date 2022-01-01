Carrollton dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Carrollton
More about Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX
Tiger Sugar Carrollton TX
2625 Old Denton Rd. #555, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Black Sugar Pearl Milk with Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Black Sugar flavored tiny boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
|Black Sugar Boba Milk with Cream Mousse
|$5.25
Black Sugar flavored Boba + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse
|Black Sugar Milk
|$5.25
Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|House Margarita
|$8.00
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour served on the rocks or frozen.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*