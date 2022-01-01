Carrollton Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Carrollton

La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUADERO$1.89
AL PASTOR$1.79
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
Merkado Cocina Franca image

 

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TACO CHEESY BIRRIA$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
POLLO MILANESA$18.00
PAN SEARED BREADED CHICKEN, COVERED WITH PIPIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO AND FENNEL AVOCADO SALAD.
QUESADILLAS
MONTERREY JACK CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, SERVED WITH PICO AND GUACAMOLE.
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
Fajitas$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
House Margarita$8.00
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour served on the rocks or frozen.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Los Jalapenos image

 

Los Jalapenos

3615 N JOSEY LN, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (622 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
