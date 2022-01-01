Carrollton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Carrollton
More about La Salsa Verde
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton
|Popular items
|SUADERO
|$1.89
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|ASADA-FAJITA
|$1.89
More about Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|Popular items
|TACO CHEESY BIRRIA
|$20.00
CHEESE CRUSTED GRILLED TACO WITH SLOW ROASTED BARBACOA WITH A SIDE OF CONSOMME.
|POLLO MILANESA
|$18.00
PAN SEARED BREADED CHICKEN, COVERED WITH PIPIAN SAUCE. SERVED WITH ARROZ BLANCO AND FENNEL AVOCADO SALAD.
|QUESADILLAS
MONTERREY JACK CHEESE, DRIZZLE WITH CREMA MEXICANA, SERVED WITH PICO AND GUACAMOLE.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|House Margarita
|$8.00
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour served on the rocks or frozen.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*