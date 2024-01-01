Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve beef noodles

Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N8-Boat Noodle Beef$14.00
Most famous noodle soup with beef and pork meatball, thin rice noodle, Chinese kale, and bean sprout.
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Item pic

 

PHO BIG BOWL VIETNAMESE KITCHEN CARROLLTON

1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140, CARROLLTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
B11. SPICY BEEF NOODLE
(Rice Vermicelli Noodle - Soup base: lemongrass, beef, fermented shrimp paste) Beef Shank, Brisket, & Vietnamese Ham, Garnished with side of cilantro, onion. Served side of basil, lime, jalapenos, bean sprouts & cabbage.
More about PHO BIG BOWL VIETNAMESE KITCHEN CARROLLTON

