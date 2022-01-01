Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve burritos

La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO COMBINADO$4.49
More about La Salsa Verde
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Awake - Carrollton

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton

Avg 4.3 (1575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.29
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, house-roasted onions, green chilis, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa or pork green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado.
More about Awake - Carrollton
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dos Burritos De Carne$14.50
Grilled flat steak sautéed with ancho sauce and cheese wrapped in housemade flour tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo; served with mexican rice and refried beans.
El Gigante Burrito$22.00
2.5lb burrito with grilled steak, charro beans, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole and spicy serrano sauce; topped with queso and chili con carne.
Burrito$11.00
Flour tortilla with choice of protien, Mexican rice and beans; served on the side side pico de gallo, molcajete sauce and sour cream
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | carnitas | brisket +2
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

