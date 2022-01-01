Burritos in Carrollton
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.29
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, house-roasted onions, green chilis, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa or pork green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado.
|Dos Burritos De Carne
|$14.50
Grilled flat steak sautéed with ancho sauce and cheese wrapped in housemade flour tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo; served with mexican rice and refried beans.
|El Gigante Burrito
|$22.00
2.5lb burrito with grilled steak, charro beans, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole and spicy serrano sauce; topped with queso and chili con carne.
|Burrito
|$11.00
Flour tortilla with choice of protien, Mexican rice and beans; served on the side side pico de gallo, molcajete sauce and sour cream
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | carnitas | brisket +2