Chicken salad in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Teriyaki 4 U

1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Island Chicken Salad Bowl$13.99
Grilled pineapple, spring mix, cabbage, carrots, garlic crumbles, avocado, grilled or fried chicken.
More about Teriyaki 4 U
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100

3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100, Carrollton

Avg 4.3 (1575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Spinach Salad$10.99
Spinach, all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins,
bleu cheese, red onions, apples and toasted walnuts, tossed in our house
made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
More about Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100

