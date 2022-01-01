Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Carrollton

Go
Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve curry

Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
Takeout
C1-Panang Curry$12.99
Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, and Thai basil.
G8-Curry Puff$8.99
Thai curry puff filled with curry potatoes, chicken, and veggies served with cucumber sauce. (3 pcs)
C2-Green Curry$12.99
Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai eggplant, and sweet Thai basil.
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Item pic

 

Ruchi Palace - 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd

3128 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Curry$13.99
Succulent goat meat is slow-cooked in a classic brown curry. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
Andhra Chicken Curry$11.99
Tender morsels of chicken cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
More about Ruchi Palace - 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton

Fajitas

Burritos

Tortas

Brisket

Fried Rice

Map

More near Carrollton to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (118 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston