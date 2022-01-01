Curry in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve curry
Too Thai Street Eats
2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton
|C1-Panang Curry
|$12.99
Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell peppers, and Thai basil.
|G8-Curry Puff
|$8.99
Thai curry puff filled with curry potatoes, chicken, and veggies served with cucumber sauce. (3 pcs)
|C2-Green Curry
|$12.99
Gluten free. Choice of meat cooked in green curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, Thai eggplant, and sweet Thai basil.
Ruchi Palace - 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton
|Goat Curry
|$13.99
Succulent goat meat is slow-cooked in a classic brown curry. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.
|Andhra Chicken Curry
|$11.99
Tender morsels of chicken cooked in a classic brown curry with Indian whole spices. Served with your choice of white rice or bread.