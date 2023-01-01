Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Carrollton
/
Carrollton
/
Edamame
Carrollton restaurants that serve edamame
Teriyaki 4 U
1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.00
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Masu Hibachi & Sushi
3220 East Hebron Parkway Ste 108, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.50
Small bowl of steamed soy beans, salted
More about Masu Hibachi & Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton
Tortas
Rangoon
Chicken Salad
Fried Rice
Tacos
Curry
Shrimp Rolls
Cobb Salad
More near Carrollton to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(152 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(74 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(663 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(339 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(163 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston