Egg fried rice in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Teriyaki 4 U

1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice With Egg$9.99
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A5-Garlic Egg Fried Rice$5.49
Side Garlic Egg Fried Rice$5.49
Side Fried Rice With Egg$4.99
More about Too Thai Street Eats

