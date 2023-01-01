Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg fried rice in
Carrollton
/
Carrollton
/
Egg Fried Rice
Carrollton restaurants that serve egg fried rice
Teriyaki 4 U
1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice With Egg
$9.99
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Too Thai Street Eats
2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton
Avg 4.8
(1569 reviews)
A5-Garlic Egg Fried Rice
$5.49
Side Garlic Egg Fried Rice
$5.49
Side Fried Rice With Egg
$4.99
More about Too Thai Street Eats
Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton
Nachos
Edamame
Brisket
Salmon
Tacos
Greek Salad
Curry
Fajitas
More near Carrollton to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(160 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Grapevine
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(721 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(306 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston