Fajitas in Carrollton

Carrollton restaurants
Carrollton restaurants that serve fajitas

ASADA-FAJITA image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

1916 E Beltline Ste A, Carrollton

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
ASADA-FAJITA$2.05
More about La Salsa Verde
Lunch Fajitas image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parrillada Fajita for Two$34.00
Combination of beef, chicken and shrimp with grilled onion and bell peppers; served two sets of Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas (6)
Lunch Fajitas$13.00
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.50
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

