Fish tacos in Carrollton
Carrollton restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about MERKADO COCINA FRANCA
MERKADO COCINA FRANCA
3044 Old Denton Road, Carrollton
|FISH TACOS
|$18.00
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Three corn tortilla tacos filled with blackened tilapia, Mexican slaw, avocado and chipotle aioli; served with Mexican rice and black beans.