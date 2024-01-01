Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Carrollton
/
Carrollton
/
French Fries
Carrollton restaurants that serve french fries
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
1855 E Rosemeade, Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(987 reviews)
French Fries
$3.00
More about MARSHALL’S BAR-B-Q - Carrollton
Masu Hibachi & Sushi
3220 East Hebron Parkway Ste 108, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Side of French Fries
$1.95
More about Masu Hibachi & Sushi
