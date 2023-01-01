Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Carrollton

Go
Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Teriyaki 4 U

1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki$16.00
House teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, cabbage, mac salad, salmon
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Carrollton

1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006, Carrollton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Pastor$22.00
Sautéed pastor salmon fillet with mango sauce and adobo sauce; served with chipotle mashed potatoes, julienne
vegetables and picked red onions.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Carrollton

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton

Fajitas

Cheese Fries

Fried Rice

Burritos

Tacos

Pork Ribs

Brisket

Tortas

Map

More near Carrollton to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston