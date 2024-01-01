Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki salmon in
Carrollton
/
Carrollton
/
Teriyaki Salmon
Carrollton restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Teriyaki 4 U
1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Salmon Teriyaki
$17.50
House teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, salmon, your choice of 2 sides
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Masu Hibachi & Sushi
3220 East Hebron Parkway Ste 108, Carrollton
No reviews yet
Kid's Teriyaki Salmon
$9.90
More about Masu Hibachi & Sushi
