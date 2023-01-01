Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Carrollton

Go
Carrollton restaurants
Toast

Carrollton restaurants that serve thai tea

Consumer pic

 

Teriyaki 4 U

1111W Frankford ste102, Carrollton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
More about Teriyaki 4 U
Too Thai Street Eats image

 

Too Thai Street Eats

2540 Old Denton Rd #138, Carrollton

Avg 4.8 (1569 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Green Tea$4.75
Thai Tea$4.75
More about Too Thai Street Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Carrollton

Cobb Salad

Green Beans

Tacos

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Rangoon

Burritos

Ceviche

Map

More near Carrollton to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston