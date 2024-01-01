Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Century - 13252 F Century Blvd
Banner picView gallery

Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Century - 13252 F Century Blvd

Open today 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13252 F Century Blvd

Garden Grove, CA 92643

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

13252 F Century Blvd, Garden Grove CA 92643

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Phoenix Food Boutique - Garden Grove
orange star3.0 • 349
13345 Euclid Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Louie's on Main
orange star4.7 • 431
12942 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea (Garden Grove) - 12936 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - new ownership
orange starNo Reviews
12941 Main Street Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Garden Grove Tap Room
orange starNo Reviews
12900 Euclid St Unit 115 Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
LFA Group, LLC dba Garden Amp - 12762 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12762 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Century - 13252 F Century Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston