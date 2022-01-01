Go
Carrot Express

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

4443 Lyons Road

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Mahi-Mahi Wrap$15.95
Pan seared mahi-mahi, avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli.
4443 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
