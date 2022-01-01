Go
Carrot Express

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

8880 Southwest 72nd Place

Popular Items

Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
Crunchy Avocado Toast$9.95
seasoned smashed avocado, crumbled feta, red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough
add tuna salad +4
add zero fat tuna salad +4
add chicken salad +4
add tuna tartar +6
add salmon tartar +6
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
NO - Plastic Silverware
Select if you DON'T WANT Plastic Silverware
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Location

8880 Southwest 72nd Place

Kendall FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
