Carrot Tree Kitchens

SOUPS

1303 Jamestown Rd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

US Grant$14.00
Honey-roasted turkey & bleu Cheese spread with dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce on a sun-dried tomato tortilla. served with your choice of side.
2 Ham Biscuits$5.00
Lunch Side$3.00
Not the Polo Club$14.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
Traditional BLT$11.00
House Grilled Cheese$11.00
Bellfield$14.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Colonial Gardener$14.00
Yorktown Onion$14.00
mixed greens, hummus, carrots, kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion in a sun dried tomato tortilla.
Brunswick
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1303 Jamestown Rd

Williamsburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

