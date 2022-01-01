Go
Carrot Tree Kitchens

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS

323 Water Street • $

Avg 4.3 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Bellfield$14.00
chicken salad with bacon lettuce and tomato
The Alliance$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, sugar-cured ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and house dressing
diet pepsi$2.00
1607 Sampler$14.00
scoop each of chicken salad, egg salad, pimiento cheese, with carrot salad and potato salad
iced tea$2.00
Captain Wingfield$15.00
roast beef, Swiss, zippy sauce, French's fried onions
US Grant$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce
All American Club$14.00
honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
323 Water Street

Yorktown VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
