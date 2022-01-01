Carrot Express

Go
Popular Items

YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
NO - Plastic Silverware
Select if you DON'T WANT Plastic Silverware
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Green Goddess Salad$12.95
Baby arugula, baby spinach, kale, alfalfa, avocado, cucumber & toasted pumpkin seeds. choice of dressing: cilantro lime, soy ginger or miso ginger vinaigrette
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Mahi-Mahi Wrap$15.95
Pan seared mahi-mahi, avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli.
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
OMG! Turkey Burger$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Location

20642 State Road 7

Boca Raton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
