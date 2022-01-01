Go
Carrots Juice Bar at Eutaw

Come in and enjoy our Fresh Salads, Wraps, Sandwiches, Açaí bowls, Smoothies, Iced Coffees and more.

860 Elm Street

Fayetteville NC

Sunday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
