Carrot Tree Kitchens- Williamsburg

Come in and enjoy!

1303 Jamestown Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Not the Polo Club$15.00
Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.
Traditional BLT$14.00
2 Ham Biscuits$5.00
Lunch Side$3.99
US Grant$15.00
Honey-roasted turkey & bleu Cheese spread with dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce on a sun-dried tomato tortilla. served with your choice of side.
House Grilled Cheese$13.00
Colonial Gardener$16.00
1607 Sampler$15.00
Yorktown Onion$15.00
mixed greens, hummus, carrots, kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion in a sun dried tomato tortilla.
Bellfield$15.00
Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.
Location

Williamsburg VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
