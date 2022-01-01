Carr's Bar N Grill
Come in and enjoy!
10 E Main St
Location
10 E Main St
Racine MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
2 Brothers Bar and Grill
Pizzas may cause delay in estimated pick up time. We appreciate the patience! *Special Requests may have additional charges*
Seth's Downunder Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Dairy Queen
Drive Thru & Take-Out Only. Menu may be viewed on our Facebook page.
Stellar 181 Taphouse
We feature a wide selection of Midwest beers on tap as well as a full bar and an ever changing eclectic menu right in historic downtown Spring Valley, MN.