Go
Toast

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

Open lunch thru late-night!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

150 Valley Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookies 'n Cream
8" Classic Philly$9.25
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
Mac 'n Cheese Burger$8.95
Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce
Classic Chicken Sandwich$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
8" FAT MACK$9.25
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
8" FAT DOUG$8.75
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
Half Dozen Wings Boneless$7.25
Mac 'n Cheese Bites$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
Small Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

150 Valley Rd

Montclair NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

No reviews yet

authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

No reviews yet

GET STUFFED!!

Sals Gastronomia

No reviews yet

An Italian Inspired Deli, serving, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Soups, Takeout, Catering and Market

Egan & Sons

No reviews yet

A Local Irish Gastropub in the Walnut Street District of Montclair. We focus on sourcing from local farms and pastures, our seasonal list of house-brewed ales, our thirty-four classic and craft brews on tap and our list of over one hundred rare and cornerstone beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston