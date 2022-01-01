Gumbo in
Carson
/
Carson
/
Gumbo
Carson restaurants that serve gumbo
Rockin Cajun
940 East Dominguez Street, Carson
No reviews yet
Gumbo
Homemade Stew loaded with chicken and andouille sausage cooked slowly in rich spicy roux-based chicken stock, served over steaming rice
More about Rockin Cajun
