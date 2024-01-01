Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Carson City

Carson City restaurants
Carson City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Nashville Social Club, Carson City

1105 So Carson Street, Carson City

Fried Chicken Sandwich(GF Available)$16.00
You asked for it, we gotchu baby! Sweet tea-brined, free range fried chicken breast with Nashville hot mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-made pickles on a buttery brioche bun.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fox Brewery & Pub - Carson City, NV

310 S Carson St, Carson City

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
Diablo Chicken Sandwich$16.95
A breaded and fried chicken breast with fried jalapeños, jack cheese, chipotle mayo and kick ass sauce.
