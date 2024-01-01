Pepperoni pizza in Carson City
Carson City restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Nashville Social Club, Carson City
Nashville Social Club, Carson City
1105 So Carson Street, Carson City
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
For kids of all ages...crispy pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan on our hand-tossed crust.
More about The Fox Brewery & Pub - Carson City, NV
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fox Brewery & Pub - Carson City, NV
310 S Carson St, Carson City
|CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$16.95
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni sprinkled with parmesan and fresh parsley.