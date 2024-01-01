Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Carson City

Carson City restaurants
Carson City restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Nashville Social Club, Carson City

1105 So Carson Street, Carson City

Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
For kids of all ages...crispy pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and grated parmesan on our hand-tossed crust.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fox Brewery & Pub - Carson City, NV

310 S Carson St, Carson City

Avg 3.5 (418 reviews)
CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.95
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni sprinkled with parmesan and fresh parsley.
