Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Carson City

Go
Carson City restaurants
Toast

Carson City restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Nashville Social Club, Carson City

1105 So Carson Street, Carson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Smoked Salmon Pizza$19.00
Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing in Cordova, Alaska...rich, melty and creamy spread atop our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-tossed crust, topped with flash fried herbs and green onion.
More about Nashville Social Club, Carson City
Consumer pic

 

Eve's Eatery - 402 North Carson Street

402 North Carson Street, Carson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Benedict$19.00
salmon, saute spinach, hollandaise, tomatoes, poarched eggs, english muffin, potatoes
Salmon Toast$16.00
wheat bread, lox salmon, cream cheese, capers, cucumber, red onion, tomatoe, dill
More about Eve's Eatery - 402 North Carson Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Carson City

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Carson City to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reno

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (338 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston