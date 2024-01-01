Salmon in Carson City
Carson City restaurants that serve salmon
More about Nashville Social Club, Carson City
Nashville Social Club, Carson City
1105 So Carson Street, Carson City
|Wild Smoked Salmon Pizza
|$19.00
Heritage recipe from generations of family still fishing in Cordova, Alaska...rich, melty and creamy spread atop our EVOO rubbed, soul-satisfying hand-tossed crust, topped with flash fried herbs and green onion.
More about Eve's Eatery - 402 North Carson Street
Eve's Eatery - 402 North Carson Street
402 North Carson Street, Carson City
|Salmon Benedict
|$19.00
salmon, saute spinach, hollandaise, tomatoes, poarched eggs, english muffin, potatoes
|Salmon Toast
|$16.00
wheat bread, lox salmon, cream cheese, capers, cucumber, red onion, tomatoe, dill