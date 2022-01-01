Go
Toast

Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen, located at Alpharetta City Center, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

SALADS • TAPAS

4 South Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (939 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly$14.00
buffalo bleu beurre blanc
Devil's Eggs$10.00
crispy pancetta, caviar
Rainbow Caulifower$11.00
garlic, lemon juice
Pecan Halibut$27.00
Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto$15.00
parmesan cream
Baked Mac & Cheese$14.00
shhhh, it’s a secret
Chicken Thighs$18.00
Alabama white barbecue
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding$11.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
Short Rib Steak$24.00
sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4 South Main Street

Alpharetta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Warm Waves Coffee House

No reviews yet

Warm Waves started as coffee roasters out of our love for great coffee. After 3 years we felt lead to open a coffee house in our community to share our passion with others. We serve our fresh roasted coffees along with a handful of other delicious, healthy food items. Our coffee house is open for all to come and hang out and enjoy community together!

Jekyll Brewing City Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Fogón and Lions Alpharetta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roaring Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston