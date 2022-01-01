Go
Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Las Vegas, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)

Popular Items

Secret Sunday Chicken$14.00
spicy pickle aioli
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Glazed Donut Bread Pudding$10.00
three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise
Chicken Thighs$18.00
Alabama white barbecue
Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto$14.00
parmesan cream
Jerk Turkey Burger$15.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Rainbow Caulifower$10.00
garlic, lemon juice
Baked Mac & Cheese$13.00
shhhh, it’s a secret
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Crispy Chicken Skins$9.00
smoked honey
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100

Las Vegas NV

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

