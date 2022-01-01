Go
Toast

Carson Kitchen

Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Salt Lake City, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

241 West 200 South Suite 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tempura Green Beans$11.00
pepper jelly cream cheese
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Baked Mac & Cheese$13.00
shhhh, it’s a secret
Secret Sunday Chicken$14.00
spicy pickle aioli
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread$15.00
pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano
Jerk Turkey Burger$14.00
mango chutney slaw
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Iron Chef Burger 2.0$14.00
boursin, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
(comes with spicy tater tots)
Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto$14.00
parmesan cream
Warm Spinach Salad$13.00
See full menu

Location

241 West 200 South Suite 150

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Named after the most sought after card in the Italian card game, Scopa, Settebello was established to cultivate the culinary art of making Neapolitan style Pizza. Pizza Napoletana is hand made with a soft, naturally risen dough cooked in a 900 degree wood burning oven in about a minute. For this reason, Pizza Napoletana has several distinct characteristics. Pizza in Napoli is not crispy it is elastic, soft and fold-able. Blackened char spots on the crust is a tell tale sign of Pizza Napoletana that has been correctly cooked in a blistering hot wood burning oven. Each pizza is an individual work of art.

Moose Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lake Effect

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Alberto's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston