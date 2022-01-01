Go
  • Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

Carsonie's is a neighborhood favorite! Stop in for full service dine-in (including full bar, beer & wine) or pick-up from our easy carryout window! We offer everything from stromboli & pizza, wings, salads, pastas, hoagies and more!

1725 W Lane Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Fries$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
LG Original Strom$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
SM Original Strom$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.
14" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Chicken Wings$13.00
Roughly 8-10 wings
12" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
LG Caesar Salad$9.00
Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Large House Salad$9.00
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.
Chicken Carsonie$13.99
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.
Location

1725 W Lane Ave

Upper Arlington OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
