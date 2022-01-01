Go
Carsonies New Albany

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

6457 North Hamilton Road

Westerville, OH 43081

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Carsonie$14.00
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with marinara.
LG Original Strom$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.
14" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
Italian Fries$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
Chicken Wings (1 LB)$13.00
9 wings
SM Original Strom$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.
Build your own SM Stromboli$13.00
Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6457 North Hamilton Road, Westerville OH 43081

Directions

