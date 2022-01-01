Go
Carson's Ribs of

Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut . Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue

200 Waukegan Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediterranean Shrimp Dinner$29.00
5 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Chicken Caesar$19.00
Chargrilled or blackened chicken breast atop Crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.
Roasted Greek Chicken 1/2$22.00
Superb Greek Roasted half chicken, all natural, zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable. A must try fan favorite of Carson’s loyal guests for years.
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Beef$16.00
24 Hr Slow Smoked overnight Barbecued Beef Brisket served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Iceberg Wedge$14.00
Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, with heavenly blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Garbage Salad$14.00
Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
BBQ Chicken 1/2$21.00
1/2 chicken slow smoked with Carson’s famous signature barbecue sauce. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Shrimp DeJonghe App$17.00
Carson’s Old School Classic Chicago 🍤 Shrimp De Jonghe recipe. 4 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs
BBQ Pork$16.00
24 Hr Slow Smoked on the bone overnight Barbecue Pork shoulder served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Location

200 Waukegan Rd

Deerfield IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
