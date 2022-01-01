Carson Sales Corp

Ed Debevic's Diner

The notorious Ed Debevic’s was opened in1984, and has been renowned as Chicago’s most famous retro themed diner ever since. Famously known for its snarky service & 1950s throwback decor, Ed’s quickly became a fun & unique staple in the culinary world. After closing its doors in 2015, Ed Debevic’s announced its plans to re-open in 2021. So buckle your seatbelts, kiddos, because things are about to get sassy!

